Pearl Jam: Gigaton will have “some really uncomplicated rock songs”

Stone Gossard from Pearl Jam says that the band’s upcoming studio album Gigaton will contain “some really uncomplicated rock songs”.

The guitarist talked to Zane Lowe in his Apple Music Beats 1 show about the record and hit the new single Dance Of The Clairvoyants, which has divided the opinions of the fans.

And although he admits that the song is on the “outside edge” of what they have recorded previously, Gigaton will cover more familiar territory.

Gossard says: “I think Dance Of The Clairvoyants is sort of the outer edge of something that we have not tried before – a new way to configure our collective talents.

“It will be the variety that our fans will be enthusiastic about. There are definitely a few very straightforward rock songs. There are a number of very reserve and very simple ballads. I think it has everything. And we really are.

“We really did it ourselves. Singer Eddie Vedder did a great job. There was a pile of songs and he mixed and selected the songs that would really be special. He has done his best to bring out everyone’s personality.

“It was probably different than each of us would have made individually, but it really appeals, I think, to the spirit of the band.”

Regarding the time frame of making Gigaton – the sequel to Lightning Bolt, Gossard says: “I think it takes three years to make a record, something like that. You’re on Fleetwood Mac territory. But then we got toured in between – it was not like we were doing nothing.

“I think it’s better than we release a record every year. We are a slow moving creature and I think that’s okay. I think the album will be more fun and differentiate itself more by taking a little more time. “

He adds: “We’re not in a hurry … and I think if you don’t do much, you’ll get that feeling again. If you don’t do two years of shows for an album cycle and spend way too much time on it, it a lot more fun. “

Gigaton was unveiled last week after a worldwide interactive poster campaign.

Pearl Jam has already announced a European tour for this summer, including a headline spot at the prestigious Hyde Park British Summer Time event in London in July, and has also recently confirmed a series of American dates for spring.

Pearl Jam will release their 11th studio album Gigaton in March. The sequel to the Lightning Bolt of 2013 will contain 12 songs and is supported with shows in the US and Europe.

1. Who ever said

2. Superblood Wolfmoon

3. Dance of the Clarivoyants

4. Quick escape

5. OK

6. Seven o’clock

7. Never destination

8. Take the long way

9. Buckle up

10. Come then go

11. Retrograde

12. River cross

Pearl Jam 2020 tour dates

March 18: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

March 20: Ottowa Canadian Tire Center, ON

March 22: Quebec City Videotron Center, QC

March 24: Hamilton FirstOntario Center, ON

March 28: Baltimore Royal Farms Arena, MD

March 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

April 2: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

April 4: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

April 6: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena, OK

April 9: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

April 11: Phoenix Gila River Arena, AZ

April 13: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA.

April 15: Los Angeles Forum, CA.

April 16: Los Angeles Forum, CA.

April 18: Oakland Arena, CA.

April 19: Oakland Arena, CA.

June 23: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

June 25: Berlin Walduhne, Germany

June 27: Stockholm Lollapalooza Stockholm, Sweden

June 29: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

July 2: Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium

July 5: Imola Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino, Italy

July 7: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria

July 10: London, BST Hyde Park, UK

July 13: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

July 15: Budapest Arena, Hungary

July 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

July 19: Paris Lollapalooza Paris, France

July 22: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, the Netherlands

July 23: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, the Netherlands