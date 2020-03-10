Pearl Jam has postponed the North American leg gigatons Tour of coronavirus

Pearl Jam had to start your tour “Gt” for a little over a week on March 18 in Toronto, but now he put it on the problems with the coronavirus.

Frontman Eddie Veder March 10 before the “unfortunate” the news on social media channels, the group announced that the first part of the tour – which included North American shows in Canada and the United States – has been postponed. These shows will be postponed to a later date.

“As a resident of downtown Seattle, we have been hit hard and have witnessed first-hand how soon these catastrophic situations can escalate,” – says Vededer. “It was brutal, and it will get worse before will improve.”

“Thus, with deep disappointment and regret that we are forced to do it the most unpleasant … This advert is scheduled the first round of our PJ / Gigaton tour will move and show that it is planned to move to a later date”, – he added. Read the full post below.

The report, however, does not mention the “Gigaton Tour” European group of the tournament, which is currently being launched in Frankfurt on 23 June.

The tour is held in support of the upcoming album “Gigaton” Pearl Zheyma, due out March 27. In the recording, the first of the 2013 “Lightning Bolt”, has previously released tracks “Dance of the Clairvoyants” and “Superblood Wolfmoon”. .

Gigaton tour – this is just one of the many musical events that are affected by the global outbreak karanavirusa. At the festival Austin SXSW 2020 last week was canceled. Several musicians from a trip to SXSW talked to NME about their struggle to the cost of the lost flights, hotels and artificial cancellation of concerts.