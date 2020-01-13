Pearl Jam launches interactive poster campaign in 11 cities around the world

Loading...

Last week Pearl Jam uploaded an image of an electrocardiogram on their social media accounts, suggesting that an announcement from the band was imminent.

Now interactive Pearl Jam posters with melting ice cliffs appear in 11 cities around the world. The band has uploaded the coordinates on their website and, when found, the posters can be viewed through a Facebook or Instagram lens that brings the images to life with an accompanying audio clip.

The posters also show the word “Gigaton” that can indicate the name of a new single or album.

In January 2019 we reported that Pearl Jam was writing a new album “in the middle of”. Speaking to Rolling Stone, guitarist Stone Gossard confirmed: “We’re going to make a record, and we’re in the middle of it. We’ll just keep connecting until we get one.”

Bass player Jeff Ament added: “We’ve probably gone in four or five times in the last few years, so we’ve got a whole bunch of unfinished things. We’re just in a bit of a limbo. I’m sure everyone has a lot more riffs, and I am sure that singer Eddie Vedder has a handful of journalistic texts.

“It’s going to take us all into a room together for six weeks and just turn something off.”

Pearl Jam will head the British Summer Time on July 10 at Hyde Park in London with support from Pixies and White Reaper.

