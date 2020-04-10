Pearl Jam postpones the European tour until the summer of 2021

Pearl Jam postponed Gigaton’s European tour next summer, the groups said.

The dates should start in Frankfurt on 23 June and continue until Amsterdam on 23 July.

However, in a new Instagram post, the group has confirmed that the timeline will stop going ahead as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although no new dates have been announced yet, the report says fans can expect to postpone the tour to “June / July 2021”.

“We are working with all our partners to move these dates and release a new route as soon as we can,” the message said. “All tickets will be awarded for the delayed concert dates.”

However, fans wishing to get a refund will not be able to do so. Pearl Jam said it was “still considering specific ticket rules with our partner in each country,” and ticket owners will be notified of any changes.

A UK stop on the tour was canceled earlier this week (April 8). On August 10, Pearl Jam made the keynote at London’s BST Hyde Park Festival.

Pearl Jam released its 11th studio album last month. In a three-star review, NME said, “(The Band) is undoubtedly the pioneers and figures who shaped the history of rock, deserving of the right to do anything. But the question is, is anyone else listening? With this versatile recording, the answer is most likely yes. It just won’t change your life. “