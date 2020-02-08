Pearl Jam publishes official video for ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’

Pearl Jam have released a third video for their latest single “Dance of the Clairvoyants” – their first “official” video in seven years.

The band has already shared two videos for the comeback track after news of their upcoming album ‘Gigaton’ arrived on March 27th. The message was originally accompanied by the music video ‘Mach I’, a medley of highly specialized images from the natural world.

A second video, “Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach II)”, showed recordings of the band that performed the song, spliced ​​with images from the first video.

Pearl Jam has just released ‘Mach III’ – the third and final video of the single, which, as the band noted on Twitter, is their “first official video in 7 years”. Watch the new video below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymf7DZUeVow (/ embed)

Bassist Jeff Ament previously described the new Pearl Jam track as “a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration by mixing the instrumentation and building a great song” Pattern. “

Guitarist Stone Gossard told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 show that the single is the “outer edge” of what the band released earlier, but that the new album still offers moments that long-time fans can connect with ,

“It will be the variety that our fans will be looking forward to,” he said. “There are definitely some really straight rock songs. There are some very free and very simple ballads. I think everything is there. And we really are. “

Earlier this week (February 3), Pearl Jam previewed a new song called “River Cross” in an ad that aired during last Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast (February 2).

River Cross is included in a new commercial on Verizon’s US telephone network and is expected to be included in Gigaton.