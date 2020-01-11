Pearl Jam released a new artwork that stimulates album speculation

Loading...

Pearl Jam has revealed two previously unseen pieces of art on his Twitter account that are causing fans to speculate as to whether they could be linked to a new album.

The band released the images today (January 10th), with one showing the band’s name in a heart rate monitor and the other three symbols. See the tweets below:

Inevitably, fans immediately asked what the images could mean with a variety of theories, including whether a new album could be on the horizon.

It happens??? New album? Jeff’s art? WHAAAAAT?! pic.twitter.com/MchIBnm5MQ

1st picture: electrocardiogram

2nd picture: Flames

New album: Heartburn

This can only mean that @PearlJam finally covers Don Johnson’s immortal classic “Heartbeat”.

Last month (December 2nd) the band was confirmed as the youngest headliner for the British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park this summer.

Pearl Jam will perform in the annual concert series that featured performances by Robbie Williams and Celine Dion in 2019 on Friday, July 10th.

Pearl Jam is supported by Pixies and White Reaper with other acts. Tickets are on sale from Saturday, December 7th and can be bought here.

It comes after Little Mix has been confirmed as the first BST headliners for 2020, along with a cast that also includes greats like Kesha and Rita Ora.

Eddie Vedder and Co. In addition, fans were happy about Christmas when they released all of their holiday singles on digital streaming platforms for the first time.

The campaign “12 Days of Pearl Jam” comes from the band’s long-standing fan club, Ten Club, which has rewarded members with exclusive vinyl singles over the years. The singles were originally released during the Christmas break, but in the years of the first installment (1991) only subsequent singles were delivered temporarily.