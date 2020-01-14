Pearl Jam sets off after the announcement of “Gigaton”, their first album in years

Pearl Jam fans can finally breathe deeply – the famous rock band announced on Monday that they are releasing a new album titled “Gigaton” and an accompanying tour of North America.

“Gigaton” is expected to be released on March 27th and is Pearl Jam’s first album since the release of their Grammy-winning album “Lightning Bolt” in 2013.

It is their 11th studio album and can now be pre-ordered.

“Making this record was a long journey,” lead guitarist Mike McCready said in a statement. “It was sometimes emotionally dark and confusing, but it was also an exciting and experimental road map to musical salvation. Working with my bandmates at Gigaton ultimately gave me more love, awareness and knowledge about the need for human connections in these times. “

The first single “Dance of the Clairvoyants” will be released in the coming weeks, it says on the band’s website.

Battling ticket resellers

A 16-day North America tour with Eddie Vedder and his companion begins in Toronto on March 18.

To ensure that the band’s concert tickets were sold at face value, they partnered with Ticketmaster – the ticket sales company that the band once struggled with after accusing it of refusing to cut its service fees.

As a result, all tickets for the Pearl Jam concerts are provided by Ticketmaster SafeTix. These types of tickets use a unique barcode that is updated every few seconds, so screenshots or fakes cannot occur, according to the band’s website.

,