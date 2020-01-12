Pearl Jam tease “Gigaton” with augmented reality treasure hunt

Loading...

Pearl Jam seems to be teasing something called “gigaton” about a global treasure hunt with augmented reality.

After unveiling two previously unseen artworks on their Twitter account this week, fans speculated whether they could be associated with a new album.

Pearl Jam released the images on Friday (January 10th), one of which shows the band’s name in a heart rate monitor and a second with three symbols.

Now an interactive map on the band’s website has prompted fans to visit coordinates in several cities around the world, which led them to discover huge billboards with what appeared to be cover artwork and the word “gigaton” on them.

Look for Pearl Jam in cities around the world … https://t.co/uDIWRrKT1y pic.twitter.com/qEB9yLhWd2

– Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 10, 2020

Viewing the billboards via the Gigaton Instagram filter reproduces a sound section and shows an animation of the melting of the polar ice caps. (The melting of the polar ice caps is measured in gigatons.)

It is not yet clear if “Gigaton” is the name of an album or a single, but the Italian fansite Pearl Jam Online reports that “Gigaton” is the name of Pearl Jam’s 11th studio album to be released in March.

According to several Instagram posts, the artwork on the billboards was taken by the well-known arctic animal photographer Paul Nicklen.

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam has been confirmed as the latest headliner for the British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park next summer.

Pearl Jam will perform in the annual concert series that featured performances by Robbie Williams and Celine Dion in 2019 on Friday, July 10th.

They are supported by Pixies and White Reaper with other acts.