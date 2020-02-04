Pearlfisher, RAPP, Interbrand and Missouri Creative: Meet the jury of the Drum Design Awards 2020

The Drum Design Awards are back, honoring those who do great work in this sector. Core competencies such as problem solving, art direction, strategic thinking and excellent implementation remain extremely important for industry and economy.

For the third year, the jury is headed by John Mathers, director and advisor to the British Design Fund.

“The definition of design and its increasingly changing role in the economic, environmental and social spheres can sometimes be difficult to grasp,” said Mathers. “It is clear that understanding of its importance and the crucial role that its practitioners play in improving the world is growing.

“However, the best examples of design essentially include the simplest and most powerful mantras, brilliant ideas that have been beautifully processed.”

Missouri Creative, Pfeil und Bogen, RAPP, Start, B & B-Studio, Coley Porter Bell, Innovate UK, Design Bridge, Pearlfisher, Clear, NB Studio, Forpeople, Suisse Design, Reckitt Benckiser, Here Design are on the jury list for 2020 and Interbrand. With their knowledge and expertise, the jury will judge the most innovative, creative and effective work in the industry.

Below is a breakdown of the nine jury members:

British Design Fund

John Mathers

Director and advisor

John has been in the branding and design industry for forty years and has led a number of marketing, branding and design consulting firms in the UK and internationally, including WPP’s flagship brand consultancy, Brand Union.

The best examples of design, be it design thinking, UX, product, graphics or a variety of other descriptors, are the simplest and most powerful mantras: brilliant ideas, beautifully crafted. Tell us how your submissions meet these two simple criteria and watch how the awards are received.

Missouri Creative

Stuart Wood

founding partner

Wood founded Missouri Creative in 2013 with his creative partner Paul Brennan. Prior to that, he was Creative Director at Fitch, a global brand consultancy, for 14 years. He founded Missouri to get closer to customers and create multidimensional brand worlds that have the power to motivate and move consumers. In his career, Wood has worked in various categories, from sports to F&B to catering to customers such as Pernod Ricard, UK Sport, TUI, Footlocker and Asics.

Fashion comes and goes and design tricks are often tricked, but in the work we judge in a dark basement in Aldwych, I’m always looking for the same things as criticizing projects in the studio in Missouri. Great ideas, beautifully implemented, just right for the audience.

Bow arrow

Natasha Chetiyawardana

creative partner

Chetiyawardana was a co-founder of Bow & Arrow in 2009 and Ben Slater, former managing director of BBH New York. In collaboration with customers such as Google, AmEx, O2, the Wall Street Journal, The Guardian and MINI, Bow & Arrow has established its unique offer in the field of digital innovation in white space. Bow & Arrow was acquired by Accenture Interactive in 2019. The customer-oriented approach and the innovative Bow & Arrow operating model perfectly match our way of working.

I would like to see a manifestation of action, energy and personal responsibility for the future. To make this tangible, I would like to see work that creates a sense of change, purpose, and social benefit in both small and large companies, and that conveys the feeling that design can help shape a bright future ,

RAPP

Hiten Bhatt

Creative director

Bhatt is the “Creative Director – Design” at RAPP and leads a team of 12 experts for digital, print, motion, 3D and branding. During his 20-year career, he worked on integrated projects for some of the world’s most prestigious brands, including American Express, British Airways, Mercedes-Benz, Montblanc, IBM, Ralph Lauren and Virgin Media.

I look forward to seeing this year’s retail contributions as well. It was a challenging time for this sector, so brands had to expand and use innovative design solutions to lure customers through their doors.

begin

Chris Bennett

Creative director

Bennett is Creative Director at Start Design and has more than 20 years of experience in developing and managing multi-channel brand identity projects in the areas of finance, luxury, travel and leisure. His work spanned everything from creating comprehensive global brand identity programs to highly effective retail design experiences for companies like Barclays, Virgin and Adidas.

I hope to see a project that surprises me and makes me say, “This is great, I wish I had thought of it!”. It has to be an amazing creative idea, backed by strong strategic insights and implemented with simplicity and precision. I am all for the simplicity and reduction to reduce noise to an absolute minimum to benefit the end user.

B&B studio

Claudia Morris

Creative director

Morris is Creative Director at the independent brand agency B & B Studio. Her experience has included developing award-winning challenger brands from scratch – including LoneWolf for BrewDog and alcohol-free Craft Beer Infinite Session – and redefining the visual identities of existing brands such as Toast Ale, Signature Brew and Higgidy. Before joining B & B in 2009, Claudia worked at Pearlfisher.

I am very excited about bold and original ideas that drive the conventions of the categories. And I look forward to seeing design that really communicates and enables the brand to become a real expression of the positioning it contains. Design that arouses the pursuit of new consumer behaviors will be crucial for the future.

Coley Porter Bell

Sam Stone

Creative director

Stone has worked on many key packaging, retail and identity projects throughout her career that enable her to think strategically and holistically about business and brand-related challenges and to cross design disciplines when needed. With almost 25 years of experience, Stone has worked for brands such as Marks & Spencer, Tesco, Flawsome, Sharwoods, Muller Light Amore and Britvic as well as for Sony, Apple and McLaren.

What I am looking for is creative and clearly shows an idea that was born from an insight that is relevant to the audience.

Innovate UK

Ben Griffin

innovative edge

As the innovation leader for design at Innovate UK, Griffin is responsible for the development and implementation of the organization’s national design strategy and support programs. He is committed to outstanding design practice in all national innovation programs, including the Healthy Aging Challenge and other funds for the Industrial Strategy Challenge.

I am looking for design that is targeted, progressive and effective. Useful, because the best design starts with a differentiated understanding of the context, a clear vision of what is needed and why it is important. Progressive, because in a profession that routinely questions assumptions and questions the norm, designers should always ask, “Where do we go from here?” And effective, because while recognition by peers could give us a welcome glow on these winter nights, the endurance test is a noticeable effect for every design.

Perlfischer

Sophie Maxwell

Futures Director Global

Maxwell works at Pearlfisher Studios in London, New York, San Francisco and Copenhagen with clients such as Seedlip, Cadbury Dairy Milk, TRIBE, Blue Bottle Coffee and Cawston Press. This approach to insight and innovation ensures that their customers stay on top of things and are ready to lead the changes in their categories instead of following them.

We live in a time of rapid, seismic cultural change, in which design can play a really important role in rethinking our current, possibly outdated behaviors. At this year’s Drum Design Awards I’m excited to see the brands that take our changing lives into account and how we can create connections, inspiring solutions and ultimately a better future.

Make sure you submit your great entries before Friday, February 28th.

A new category called Effective Aging by Design has been created for 2020. This category is used to look at products and services that have been effectively developed and marketed to reach an older target group (over 55). It recognizes the need to design for them in a way that doesn’t patronize or sympathize, but celebrates, empathizes, engages, and resonates.