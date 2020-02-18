[peckham-knifeman-stay:-updates-as-law-enforcement-taser-knife-wielding-guy-on-the-free-at-station]

Crisis companies rushed to Peckham right after a male was reported to be on the unfastened in the area with a knife.
The gentleman fled the scene in a motor vehicle prior to operating together the railway traces to Queens Street Peckham Station.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers had been referred to as at 12.20pm on Tuesday February 18 to an address in Queens Road, SE15.
“A guy was reported to be at the spot armed with a knife and owning a psychological health disaster.
“Officers attended, but the man had left in a motor vehicle.”Immediately after a look for of the place officers positioned the auto and a police pursuit was authorised.”
Were you at the scene? Did you see what took place? Be sure to get in touch at [email protected]
For the hottest updates on this building story abide by our live website down below.
Charlie Lawrence-Jones
Praise from senior law enforcement officer
Detective Superintendent Nicky Arrowsmith from the Central South Command Unit said: “This incident highlights the challenges that law enforcement officers confront on a daily basis.
“I am incredibly proud of the braveness and resolve of all the officers concerned, and delighted that their operate helped ensure no member of the general public endured any harm.”
Charlie Lawrence-Jones
Where by it took place:
Charlie Lawrence-Jones
The gentleman has been detained by the police just after getting tased on a coach
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police claimed: “The driver decamped from the vehicle in Queens Highway, and ran together railway strains to Queens Street Peckham Railway Station.
“He then boarded a train – which was in assistance and contained travellers – nonetheless armed with a knife.
“The pursuing officers located the man on the practice, and deployed a Taser to detain him.
“London Ambulance Support have attended the scene and the gentleman, thought to be aged in his mid-50s, has been detained less than the Mental Wellness Act.
“There are no studies of any accidents to members of the general public or officers.”
Charlie Lawrence-Jones
What we know so far:
- Police were named to a Peckham street soon after studies of a knife-wielding person
- The gentleman fled the scene in a motor vehicle prior to making his way on foot alongside a railway to Peckham Queens Road Station
- He boarded a coach, which experienced travellers on it, prior to currently being Tased by the police