A 74-12 months-old pedestrian involved in Sunday’s Cambridge crash has died from her accidents, State Police said.

JuZhen Feng, a grandmother and retired trainer who lived in Cambridge and cherished to choose walks, succumbed to her accidents on Wednesday at Massachusetts Typical Hospital, law enforcement and her family members said.

“This is so hard,” just one of her two sons, Henry Middlezong, 49, instructed the Herald. “I drove from New York when I was advised what occurred. I didn’t know if it was actual or a desire. I was at her bedside when she died. She by no means woke up, so I under no circumstances received to say something to her.”

At about 8: 15 a.m. Sunday, troopers from the State Police Boston Barracks responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a pickup truck on Memorial Drive westbound near Ames Avenue. Callers noted that the pedestrian was trapped less than a parked automobile, law enforcement claimed.

First responders extricated Feng from under a parked sedan that was not concerned in the incident, law enforcement claimed.

She was rushed to Massachusetts Standard Medical center. The driver of the 2019 Ford F150 pickup, a 48-yr-previous Medford guy whose title has not been released, was unhurt and remained on the scene, law enforcement reported.

A preliminary investigation discovered that Feng walked into the vacation lane from in amongst two parked autos, right in front of the pickup, police reported. The crash stays below investigation, they reported.

“I’m ready anxiously for their findings,” Middlezong explained. “I just want to know what happened.”

Feng had 4 grandsons and was an elementary college instructor in China prior to she emigrated to the U.S. in 1999, he said. Just after she settled in Cambridge, she worked at local supermarkets, Middlezong said. But even right after she retired, she remained energetic at the nearby senior centre and routinely went for walks together Memorial Travel from Central Sq. to the Anderson Memorial Bridge, which qualified prospects to Harvard Sq., just to continue to be in good shape, he mentioned.

“She was very approachable,” Middlezong claimed. “I’m certain she’d appreciate to be remembered as a person who was generally smiling and normally ready to aid folks.”