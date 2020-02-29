Pedestrian holding baby struck by vehicle, deputies say

By
Nellie McDonald
-


LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a crash where a pedestrian holding a baby was hit by a vehicle

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened off Livingston Ave near Sinclair Hills Road.

A spokesperson with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office tells News Channel 8, the pedestrian had very minor injuries and the baby had no injuries at all.

No word yet on if any charges will be filed.

