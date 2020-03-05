Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run involving sedan in Tampa

By
Nellie McDonald
-
pedestrian-injured-in-hit-and-run-involving-sedan-in-tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was rushed to an area hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run early Thursday morning in Tampa.

Police say the pedestrian was hit at the corner of Nebraska Avenue and East Stratford Avenue. They sustained lower-body injuries, but are expected to survive.

The vehicle that hit them was described as a light-colored sedan. It continued northbound after the crash, police said.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance video and are expected to release more information later today.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

Organization reverses decision, Tampa woman allowed to have family attend bodybuilding competition amid Coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled

Arnold Sports Festival organizers hope to include spectators at events

Thumbnail for the video titled

Attorney for TPD officer who owns gun used in teen’s death responds to sheriff’s comments

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘We expect the worst effects to come in the month of March’ Coronavirus fears cause stores to run low on supplies

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa police investigating deadly hit-and-run, driver returns to scene

Thumbnail for the video titled

Bill requiring ‘silent reflection’ to start school day passes Florida House

Thumbnail for the video titled

Hillsborough Co. Health Director updates commissioners on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled

After 2 swans die in Lakeland, speed tables may be back on the table

Thumbnail for the video titled

Hillsborough Co. Commission tightens pet retail sale laws

Thumbnail for the video titled

Coronavirus precaution: Brandon restaurant has business sanitized

Thumbnail for the video titled

Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss