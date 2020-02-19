[pedestrian-strike,-killed-by-driver-in-merced-county]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — California Highway Patrol officers are investigating following a pedestrian was fatally strike by a vehicle in Merced County Tuesday night time.

It happened at all-around 10: 30 pm. just south of Merced on Freeway 59 near Highway 152.

Officers say a driver sped off the freeway and struck the pedestrian, who died at the scene.

The sufferer has not been discovered.

A electric power pole was also strike in the crash. PG&E crews had been termed to the scene to repair service the pole.

Officers are performing to identify why the driver went off the highway.

West and eastbound Freeway 152, along with both equally lanes of Freeway 59, had been closed to website traffic for many several hours.