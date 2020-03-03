[pedestrian-struck-alongside-taft-freeway,-roadway-shut-both-of-those-directions]

Posted: Mar three, 2020 / 06: 11 AM PST / Updated: Mar three, 2020 / 06: 28 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian struck by a car together Taft Freeway, around a few to four miles west of Buena Vista.

CHP explained the pedestrian suffered main accidents.

At this time, the roadway is blocked in each directions. Westbound targeted visitors is being re-routed to Buena Vista Road, while eastbound site visitors is currently being re-routed to Interstate five, that is according to CHP Bakersfield’s Twitter account.