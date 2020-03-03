[Pedestrian struck alongside Taft Freeway, roadway shut both of those directions]

By
Jermaine Hoffman
[pedestrian-struck-alongside-taft-freeway,-roadway-shut-both-of-those-directions]

by: Karen Cruz-Orduña

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian struck by a car together Taft Freeway, around a few to four miles west of Buena Vista.

CHP explained the pedestrian suffered main accidents.

At this time, the roadway is blocked in each directions. Westbound targeted visitors is being re-routed to Buena Vista Road, while eastbound site visitors is currently being re-routed to Interstate five, that is according to CHP Bakersfield’s Twitter account.

Westbound website traffic on SR119 is becoming re-routed to Buena Vista Rd, eastbound re-routed to Interstate 5. Make sure you avoid the place. #TrafficAlert

— CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) March 3, 2020