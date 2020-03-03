[Pedestrian struck and killed together Taft Highway, roadway shut both of those instructions]

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
by: Karen Cruz-Orduña

Posted:
/ Up to date:

UPDATE: The California Freeway Patrol reports the pedestrian who was struck by a car alongside Taft freeway has died.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian struck by a car or truck along Taft Highway, roughly 3 to four miles west of Buena Vista.

CHP stated the pedestrian endured main injuries.

At this time, the roadway is blocked in equally directions. Westbound visitors is staying re-routed to Buena Vista Highway, when eastbound visitors is staying re-routed to Interstate 5, that is according to CHP Bakersfield’s Twitter account.

Westbound targeted traffic on SR119 is being re-routed to Buena Vista Rd, eastbound re-routed to Interstate five. Make sure you stay away from the region. #TrafficAlert

— CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) March 3, 2020