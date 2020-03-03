[pedestrian-struck-and-killed-together-taft-highway,-roadway-shut-both-of-those-instructions]

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 / 06: 11 AM PST / Up to date: Mar 3, 2020 / 07: 49 AM PST

UPDATE: The California Freeway Patrol reports the pedestrian who was struck by a car alongside Taft freeway has died.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian struck by a car or truck along Taft Highway, roughly 3 to four miles west of Buena Vista.

CHP stated the pedestrian endured main injuries.

At this time, the roadway is blocked in equally directions. Westbound visitors is staying re-routed to Buena Vista Highway, when eastbound visitors is staying re-routed to Interstate 5, that is according to CHP Bakersfield’s Twitter account.