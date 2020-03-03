pedestrian-struck,-hurt-by-sheriff’s-deputy-car-in-lynwood

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) — A pedestrian was struck and hurt by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office cruiser in Lynwood Monday night.

The collision occurred about six: 30 p.m. in the 12300 block of Long Seashore Boulevard.

The deputy’s cruiser at the scene had visible damage to its windshield.

The pedestrian was introduced to a nearby healthcare facility to be treated for injuries.

The northbound lanes of Prolonged Beach Boulevard had been shut in the place all through the investigation.

The sheriff’s section mentioned the cruiser had its lights and siren going as it was responding to a call at the time of the collision.

The deputy was also transported to the medical center.

The situations of the collision were being beneath investigation.