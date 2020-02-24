pedestrian-struck,-killed-on-southbound-five-freeway-at-710-connector-in-east-los-angeles

EAST LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on the southbound five Freeway at the changeover to the southbound 710 Freeway in the East L.A. place Monday morning, authorities explained.

The incident was described about 3: 40 a.m., in accordance to website traffic logs from the California Freeway Patrol.

All lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway earlier the 710 connector have been shut down as crews worked to obvious the scene. Only the remaining lane of the five to the southbound 710 was open up for drivers, snarling visitors. It’s unclear what time the roadway would be reopened.

Specifics on the pedestrian that was killed had been not quickly offered.

Building: This tale will be current as much more data becomes readily available.