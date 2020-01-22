Pediatric Cancer Nonprofit Seeks Support From Rapper Sean Combs With Viral Video

LARCHMONT, Westchester County – The fight against childhood cancer takes a very different approach.

A video of children who have or have had cancer goes viral as they try to grab the attention of a famous rapper.

One of the children joining the movement is a 4-year-old child from Westchester County.

Cassidy Kline was eager to show Eyewitness News her toys and loves to talk when she got her 7 month old puppy, Olivia.

“She kept growing and growing and growing,” said patient Cassidy.

The very confident little girl and her family belong to the non-profit organization Fighting All Monsters.

They just released a new video with almost half a million views.

Children across the country have cancer and FAM hopes it will catch the eye of rapper Sean Combs.

“Diddy, come on our kids are waiting, we need you, let’s go”, said Janine Kline, Cassidy’s mother.

The video is set to his hit song “Bad Boys for Life”. Shawn and Janine say it’s the unofficial FAM anthem.

“It’s okay, like cancer, you’re bad, but we’re meaner, we’re not going anywhere, we’re unstoppable, we’re going to fight for our children,” said Janine.

The end goal is that, hopefully, Combs will see it and then dance with the children and, in the process, raise awareness about pediatric cancer.

Even Snoop Dogg urges Diddy to come on board.

Last year, doctors told Shawn and Janine that their daughter had a rare type of cancer, stage 4 rhabdomyosarcoma.

“You don’t expect that, you go through a normal lifestyle and it was devastating,” said Janine.

But this brave little girl quickly reacted to the chemo and returned to pre-K with her friends.

“This is my best school of all time,” said Cassidy.

Plus, she can’t wait to dance with Diddy.

