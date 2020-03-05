pedro-strop:-cubs-‘tried-tough-to-provide-me-again,’-but-give-fell-brief-simply-because-of-‘salary-cap’

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Pedro Strop never ever preferred to depart the Cubs, but at the conclude of the winter, they could not match even the modest $1.825 million offer he bought from the rival Reds.

“They did attempt tough to carry me back again. It is just income-clever, they couldn’t, for the reason that they weren’t permitted [with] all the wage cap stuff they wished to test to stay under,” Strop mentioned of baseball’s luxury-tax threshold after pitching a scoreless inning against his outdated pals.

“You could see they have not signed any one about $one million. I do not sense bad, like, ‘Oh, they don’t want me no much more,’ simply because they were there. They created me feel fantastic. Even when I didn’t have my very best 12 months, they tried to bring me back.

“Now it’s time to switch the page and consider to gain here.”

The finances-strapped Cubs – just one of three teams to exceed the tax threshold final year – signed only two totally free agents to significant-league bargains about the winter season for a merged overall of scarcely what Strop can make. That bundled $850,000 for what appeared to be their up coming-option reliever, Jeremy Jeffress.

Was that their present to Strop?

“I really do not want to give so much facts about that, but like I told you in advance of, they haven’t carried out additional than $one million,” he claimed. “So you can throw your quantities in there.”

Strop, who continuously talked and laughed with previous teammates through and amongst receiving them out Wednesday, mentioned “it felt so weird” struggling with them and evidently never ever wanted to depart.

He likes his new teammates and reported the transition has been easy to make but admitted: “When I to start with signed with them, ‘I was like [guttural sound of dissatisfaction], what am I going to do now?’

“It’s just been so extended with the exact workforce, and a ton of good times with the Cubs,” he additional. “But it’s been uncomplicated. Fantastic team of men also below. And I’m really glad and content to be below and assistance them to win.”