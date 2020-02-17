[Peel Slowly and gradually and See Competition – Shortparis, Neighbours Burning Neighbours, Cykada and more]

St Petersburg’s sensational band Shortparis – 1st found by this magazine in Ljubljana’s infamous Metelkova elaborate in February 2018, along with a clearly gobsmacked Mary Anne Hobbs – play a pageant in Leiden the Netherlands termed Peel Gradually and See. Now in its 10th edition, Peel Slowly and gradually and See has constantly programmed stranger and extra abrasive area functions alongside artists that enchantment to the mainstream public.

This journal has potent back links with Leiden, a lovely town that however has a robust subculture connected to punk and weighty alternate new music, and until eventually just lately, experienced a good underground community with famous sites like Bar and Boos, the Linkse Kerk, the remarkable SUB 071 and the Multiplex squats. The Membranes performed a insane gig at SUB 5 years back with the excellent Serbian punk rockers Repetitor and slick, outrageous Argentinian funk-skank outfit, Las Kellies. An unbelievable evening.

As nicely as Shortparis, who are worth the admission alone, there are some outstanding functions on clearly show, this sort of as the UK’s Kefaya and Cykada, and Belgium’s Isbells. Locals not to be missed are Rotterdam’s mysterious and psychological rockers Neighbours Burning Neighbours, and Cape Verdean celebration-animals-in-Rotterdam, Tabanka. Other truly interesting names from the significantly-heralded Dutch substitute scene include Cantos Deus, Spoelstra, Lena Hessels and Own Trainer.

The festival is hosted at regional venues De Nobel and Scheltema, which are situated next to each other, so not substantially walking to do. We’ll be there to give the very low down, but if you can, go. Far more info http://peelslowlyandsee.nl/