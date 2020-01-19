Peep Official Trailer for Kim Kardashian’s documentary on prison reform

Kim Kardashian West has just released the official trailer for her upcoming prison reform document, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.

The document will follow Kim’s work on reforming criminal law as she hears the heartbreaking stories of current inmates and works to combat the “problem of masses in the United States”.

“I got involved without knowing anything, and then my heart opened completely,” she says in the trailer.

The justice project also offers Alice Johnson, whose public release efforts proved successful after she was inevitably granted mercy by Trump thanks to Kim.

“The official trailer for my new documentary is here!” Kim tweeted this afternoon. “Reforming the criminal justice system is something that is so important to me and I can’t wait to share these stories with all of you.”

Check out the little snippet below. The two-hour documentary premiere on Oxygen on April 5.

