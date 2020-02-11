Pele is depressed, withdrawn for health reasons, says son Sports

Brazilian soccer star Pele has had hip problems for years and now needs a frame to walk. – Reuters picture

SAO PAULO, February 11 – Brazilian soccer star Pelé is depressed because of his poor health and is reluctant to leave the house because he can’t walk without help, his son Edinho said in an interview published yesterday in Brazil.

Pele, generally considered one of the greatest footballers in history and turning 80 in October, has had hip problems for years and now needs a frame to walk with. Many of his last public appearances were in a wheelchair.

“He is quite fragile. He had a hip prosthesis and had no adequate or ideal rehabilitation,” Edinho told TV Globo.

“So he has this problem with mobility and that triggered a kind of depression. Imagine he’s the king, he was always such an impressive figure and today he can’t walk properly.

“He is embarrassed, he doesn’t want to go out, be seen, or do practically anything related to leaving the house,” added his son. “He is very embarrassed, withdrawn.”

Edinho said he had an argument with his father because he had failed to perform the physiotherapy required after hip surgery.

Pele, the only player to win three World Cups, spent most of his career with the Brazilian Santos team before moving to New York Cosmos in the 1970s.

This summer marks the 50th anniversary of the striker’s third World Cup title, which was won in Mexico in 1970 and, according to many, is the best team ever. – Reuters