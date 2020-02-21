[pele-misses-statue-unveiling-to-honor-brazil’s-1970-entire-world-cup-winning-group]

SAO PAULO – Pele did not attend a ceremony Thursday to unveil a statue of him representing Brazil’s historic 1970 Globe Cup-winning staff. The Brazilian has experienced with mobility difficulties for years, which has compelled him to use walkers and wheelchairs in public.

Nine gamers of that Brazil squad of pretty much 50 a long time in the past were current at the headquarters of the country’s soccer confederation in Rio de Janeiro, but the 79-12 months-old Pele only took aspect on online video.

His spokesman, Pepito Fornos, explained it was by now agreed that Pele would not clearly show up for the unveiling of his statue, which was manufactured by a London-based mostly firm and is life sized.

“When it comes to attractiveness, the statue is significantly extra lovely,” Pele jokingly stated in a movie formerly filmed at his dwelling in Guaruja, outdoors Sao Paulo. “I thank God for obtaining the well being for the duration of this tribute, this moment.”

One particular of Pele’s sons explained to Brazilian media past week that his father was considerably frustrated for not getting ready to move freely considering the fact that hip surgery in 2012.

Edson Cholbi do Nascimento, known as Edinho, also told Globo Esporte that Pele “does not sense like leaving home” and “feels embarassed, shy” due to the fact of his bodily challenges.