Pelican newcomer Zion Williamson scores 22 points on NBA debut

NEW ORLEANS – Zion Williamson scored the end point of his first regular NBA game of the season as a full and standing audience, dealing with “M-V-P!”

Then, at the order of the medical staff, the NBA No. 1 went to the bank and watched the game slide off the pelicans while the Smoothie King Center ignored: “We want Zion!”

Williamson crowned his long-awaited NBA debut by scoring 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and causing excitement – but savvy and composed San Antonio Spurs overcame the wave for a 121-117 win on Wednesday night.

Duke’s acclaimed rookie, whose regular appearance in the first season was delayed by three months due to arthroscopic surgery on the right knee, said it was “very difficult” to watch the last five minutes from the bank as a precaution.

“I’m 19, honestly. I’m not thinking about longevity right now,” Williamson continued. “I’m thinking about winning this game. So it was very difficult. “

LaMarcus Aldridge had 32 points and 14 rebounds and DeMar DeRozan added 20 points as the San Antonio Spurs Williamsons survived the late climb and won 121-117 against New Orleans on Wednesday evening.

“The crowd got involved. We didn’t get confused, “DeRozan said, adding that Williamson” did a damn good run. “

“It was great that we kept our composure, performed when we had to, and made up stops when we had to,” DeRozan added.

Since Spurs coach Gregg Popovich posted double teams at Williamson, the rookie struggled to find his shot in the first three quarters. When the fourth quarter started, he had only five points, four rebounds, support and four sales in a little less than 12 minutes.

But when Williamson, 198 cm and 129 kg, opened up for a straight-on-3 victory nine minutes before the end, he let it fly and he sank and energized the arena. He followed that with a hot three-minute stretch in which he lay in an alley, missed with an inverted layup and hit three more 3s.

Williamson was not known to shoot 3s when he played at Duke. He could dominate so often inside. But Williamson noted that his long rehabilitation had probably helped him refine his outside shot.

Williamson came into play knowing that his playing time would be limited – although he had started. He had played a total of 18:18 when he was finally eliminated with the pelicans, who were 12-10 behind at the start of the final round.

Soon after, DeRozan San Antonio’s crucial wave started with a finger roll and a pull-up pullover. Aldridge followed shortly thereafter with a tip-in and a jumper.

New Orleans came in at Josh Harts 3 against 119-117, but Aldridge responded with two free throws and the Spurs gave up another basket.

“I was really proud of our boys,” said Popovich. “We suffered a severe blow. We stayed on the pitch and just played. “

Brandon Ingram scored 22 for the pelicans, but missed 16 of 22 shots while Lonzo Ball had 14 points and 12 assists.

Hawks 102, Clippers 95

In Atlanta, John Collins scored 33 points and got great support from two-way player Brandon Goodwin when the Hawks, who played without Trae Young, caught up with a 21-point deficit to numb the shorthander in Los Angeles.

Goodwin took 19 points – all in the fourth quarter – and defeated De’Andre Hunter in the corner to score a 3-pointer that gave Atlanta a 1:43 lead.

The Clippers apparently took control with a 20-0 run in the first quarter, despite the lack of starters Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverly.

Montrezl Harrell led Los Angeles by 30 points, but his foul-edge battles (6 out of 13) gave the Hawks a chance to rally.

Raptors 107, 76ers 95

In Toronto, Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 15 rebounds, Fred VanVleet scored 22 and the Raptors extended their winning streak to five games with a win over Philadelphia.

Norman Powell added 18 points, Marc Gasol shot 7-7 and ended with 17 points. Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka each scored 16 points when Toronto won their 15th consecutive home game against the 76ers.

Ben Simmons had 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the 76s.

Lakers 100, Knicks 92

In New York, LeBron James scored 19 of his 21 points to narrow Kobe Bryant’s lead in third place in NBA history, and Los Angeles defeated the Knicks.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers 28 points in his second game after an absence of five games after the Western Conference leaders suffered the season’s worst defeat on his return on Monday.

James’ calm second half left him 33,599 points, 44 behind Bryant.

This keeps James in good shape to capture the former Lakers star in Philadelphia on Saturday, where the five-time NBA champion was born. Los Angeles has a game between Thursday in Brooklyn.

Marcus Morris scored 20 points and Damyean Dotson had 17 for New York.

Heat 134, magician 129 (OT)

In Miami, Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Jimmy Butler scored nine of his 24 extra points and Heat wasted a 21 point lead before defeating Washington.

Butler also had 10 assists and seven rebounds for Miami, which improved at home to 20-1 and 8-0 in overtime this season. Goran Dragic had 22 points and 10 assists, Kendrick Nunn scored 14 points and Duncan Robinson ended the race with 13 points.

Bradley Beal had a game high of 38 points for the wizards in 16v24 shooting. Davis Bertans scored 24, Isaiah Thomas and Jordan McRae each had 14 and Ian Mahinmi had 10.

Celtics 119, Grizzlies 95

In Boston, Jayson Tatum scored 23 points before leaving the game with a groin injury in the third quarter when the Celtics led Memphis.

Daniel Theis had 14 points, Enes Kanter ended with 13 points and eight rebounds to help Boston for the second time in a row. The Grizzlies have lost twice in a row since completing a seven-game winning streak this season.

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Solomon Hill added 13 points each.

Pistons 127, Kings 106

Derrick Rose scored 22 points in Detroit and Reggie Jackson added 22 points when he returned to the lineup when the Pistons defeated Sacramento and gave the Kings their sixth consecutive loss.

Jackson has missed 42 games since leaving the second game of the season with a back injury. On his first try, he made a floater and played well from the bench in his 19 minutes. He shot 8 out of 14 and made four assists.

Rose scored 20 or more points for the 10th consecutive game, marking her career high in the 2010/11 MVP season in Chicago. He also surpassed 11,000 career points and added 11 templates.

Christian Wood from Detroit delivered 23 points, while Svi Mykhailiuk got 13 points from the bench, the eleventh time in 12 games in which he scored double-digit.

De’Aaron Fox had 22 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 19 points for the Kings, who shot 12 out of 23 off the line (52.2 percent).

In other games

Thunder 120, magic 114

Rockets 121, Nuggets 105

Pacers 112, Suns 87

Bulls 117, Timberwolves 110

Jazz 129, Warriors 96

