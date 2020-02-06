Pelicans top Bulls in a story of two rebuilds that go in different directions

It is almost a dirty word in New Orleans.

Rebuild? What is that?

“We have never talked about rebuilding,” pelican coach Alvin Gentry said Thursday. “” The only thing we’ve talked about is to take our team and try to get them to play at the highest level they could possibly play. The more they play together, the more comfortable they interact. “

On the other hand, rebuilding talking is almost a way of life for the Bulls.

There was the first rebuild, adding Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo and saying goodbye to Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah. However, the organization does not recognize it as a rebuilding.

Then there is the second rebuilding, the one vice-president of basketball operations John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman after they traded Jimmy Butler in 2017.

Anyway, two organizations that chose to trade an elite talent – the Pelicans shared Davids to the Lakers last season – and started on the way back squared on Thursday at the United Center, hours after the NBA trading period came and went.

The teams deal with their current situation very differently, with one clearly outperforming the other.

Thanks to 21 points of rookie phenomenon Zion Williamson, the Pelicans played most of the game with the Bulls in a 125-119 win. The result dropped the Bulls to 19-34 and left more questions on a day when Paxson defended pat on the deadline.

“I said it earlier this year that we didn’t play as well as we all hoped,” Paxson said. “” And then we still had a reasonably healthy schedule outside of Otto [Porter Jr.]. Now the injuries have really touched us. We have to bring those boys back and play. The relevance depends on the growth of those boys, especially Lauri [Markkanen], Wendell [Carter], Coby [White], Chandler [Hutchison]. We are still in that position. “

The pelicans meanwhile learn about life with 19-year-old Williamson, who only seems to grow in legend.

“It’s just a very different atmosphere with him,” Gentry now said that Williamson has returned from a knee injury. “” The excitement with which he plays, the plays he makes, I think people just enjoy seeing. I can not explain; I really can’t. It is really a phenomenon. … We arrive in a city at 3 in the morning and there are 25 or 50 people there. “

It is, to say the least, a different atmosphere than the Bulls experience, especially since this is the first year of the rebuilding of the Pelicans and the third year of the Bulls.

“We see it simply because we are a great team, so we have to behave as such,” said Williamson, who also refused to rebuild the situation of the Pelicans. “We must eliminate those little things that we do in a game that cost us that kind of expense because great teams don’t. “

What do bad teams do? Sell ​​hope above content. The last hope for Paxson is a healthy roster at the end of February, with the focus on ensuring that Markkanen is happy and used differently when he returns from a pelvic injury.

“” It is our responsibility to help [Markkanen] become the type of player we believe he can be, “Paxson said. “We were never told that Lauri does not want to be here.

“” It is clear that he has not had the type of year in terms of shooting attempts that he has had in the past. We communicate that. [Coach] Jim [Boylen] and I talk about it. Our employees talk about it. . . and we tackled it with Lauri and his representative.

“” We believe in Lauri Markkanen. We will never deviate from that. “