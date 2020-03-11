Pelosi apologizes for McCarthy’s “Bigoted” Coronavirus Tweet

Chamber spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday accused Republican minority leader Kevin McCarthy (D-CA) of sending a “bigoted” message to the coronavirus for having noticed the home and demanded that he delete his message and “apologize immediately.”

McCarthy went to social media Monday, posting a link to the Centers for Control and Prevention Disease (CDC) website to help Americans stay informed about the new coronavirus.

“Everything you need to know about Chinese coronavirus is on a regularly updated website,” explained McCarthy.

Pelosi had a problem with McCarthy’s description. According to the house spokesman, he refers to the country of origin of the virus, it is “a great goal”.

“The huge statements that spread misinformation and blame Asians and the Asian American community for #coronavirus, make us less certain. @GOPLeader should delete this tweet and apologize immediately,” he said:

Many figures have reached out to verified users on Twitter, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ), for using terms such as “Chinese coronavirus” and “Wuhan virus”:

However, as John Nolte of Breitbart News showed, calling the virus after its place of origin is a well-established practice, spanning decades:

“Wuhan” was first discovered in Wuhan, China.

Ebola was named after a river near an outbreak in Africa.

Lyme disease was named after a Connecticut city in 1975.

The Zika virus was named after a forest in Uganda in 1947, where scientists discovered what it was.

The Marburg virus was first discovered in Marburg, Germany.

West Nile virus is what causes West Nile fever … guess where …

Did you know that legionnaires’ disease is called because the first notable outbreak killed a group of legionaries attending an American Legion convention in Philadelphia in 1976?

McCarthy also reiterated that point on Tuesday.

“Democrats are trying to score political points by calling racist Republicans,” McCarthy said. “Coronavirus is a disease originally from China, made worse by a communist party that rejected U.S. help in containing it.”

“This is why Dems and the media called it” Chinese coronavirus “for weeks,” he added.

McCarthy proved his point by providing screenshots of images from various media outlets that formerly used the term “Chinese coronavirus.” These include the New York Times, the Washington Post and CNN:

In fact, a number of media outlets have used the terms “Chinese coronavirus”, “Chinese virus”, “China coronavirus”, “Wuhan virus” and “Wuhan coronavirus”.

“Japan and Thailand confirm new cases of Chinese coronavirus,” read a January headline in the New York Times.

“China confirms that Wuhan virus can be spread by humans,” CNN reported the same month.

“The CDC and Homeland Security are beginning to analyze the Chinese coronavirus at three major U.S. airports as outbreaks spread across Asia,” CNBC reported on January 17.

The Washington Post, BuzzFeed, NBC Today and the Los Angeles Times have all been documented in the term “Chinese coronavirus.”

On the other hand, Business Insider, Reuters, USA Today and CNN have used the term “Wuhan virus” or “Wuhan coronavirus”.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday that it has formally designated the virus as a “pandemic”:

