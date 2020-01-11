Pelosi is ready to send impeachment proceedings to the Senate

Loading...

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – After waiting three weeks, the House of Representatives appears to be ready to send the indictment to the Senate.

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi said Thursday, “I’ll send her over when I’m done.” It appears that spokeswoman Pelosi could be ready next week.

She announced plans on Friday to select property managers and then ship the items. Her decision comes after considerable pressure to be late.

“Well, it seems really strange that they now spent about a third or a quarter of the time they spent impeaching sitting impeachment,” said Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) on Wednesday , “It just doesn’t make sense to me.”

The North Carolina senator criticized the House spokeswoman for delaying the process she described as urgent and said his democratic colleagues were keen to start.

Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell defends the speaker’s strategy.

“Has nothing to do with the validity and urgency of these impeachments, but rather with assuring the American people that we will have a Senate trial and not just an unfair vote,” said Sewell (D-AL).

In the White House, government officials said they had been patiently waiting for Pelosi to move, but were not afraid that a trial against the Senate could begin.

“We are well prepared to start tomorrow,” said Pam Bondi, a special adviser to the president.

Bondi said they wanted to get the impeachment process back and get back to work in the administration.

“He cleared one of the greatest terrorists in the world while on trial. It’s incredible,” added Bondi.

After the articles have been officially sent to the Senate, a process could begin at the end of next week.

LATEST FROM NEXSTAR DC: