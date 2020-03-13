Pelosi Proposal for abortion taxpayer funding under the Coronavirus Bill

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi sought to ensure that a gap in the Hyde modification was included in a coronavirus economic stimulus proposal, the Daily Caller reported on Thursday.

According to the report:

Speaking to the Daily Caller, these officials said that while negotiating the stimulus with United States Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Pelosi sought to lobby for “several” provisions that would curtail bipartisan commitment to efforts. The first was a $ 1 billion mandate to reimburse lab claims, which White House officials say would set a precedent for healthcare spending without the protections described in the Hyde amendment.

A White House official explained:

A new stream of obligatory funding without Hyde protections would be unprecedented. In the guise of protecting people, Speaker Pelosi works to make sure taxpayer dollars are spent covering abortion, which not only lags behind, but goes against historic rules.

Spokesman Pelosi says lawmakers should “save another day” if they have a complaint about a coronavirus response bill: “We don’t need 48 hours. We have to make a decision to help families right now … in a state of emergency where you need to get the job “pic.twitter.com/Ek1QeksXZ6

– CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 12, 2020

Another White House official said the provision was a “small fund”, and a third party asked “what does the Hyde modification and abortion have to do with protecting Americans against coronavirus?”

President Donald Trump said he would sign any coronavirus stimulus bill that Congress would approve, but domestic minority leader Kevin McCarthy announced his opposition to Pelosi’s proposal and urged him to rewrite the the next day or two.

We, the citizens of the United States, need to do it, and I’m sure that if we get together as adults we can act responsibly in the next 48 hours.

But a road-or-road approach is not the right way to fight a serious health epidemic. pic.twitter.com/bDWd0G8ug0

– Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 12, 2020

Pelosi lost all week behind closed doors writing a partisan bill filled with liberal fantasies that have nothing to do with Coronavirus.

Republicans are ready to work with SERIES solutions.

Now is not the time for politics. Pelosi needs to stop the games and work with us.

– Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 12, 2020

Pelosi, however, criticized McCarthy’s plan, saying “families have needs” and a decision “needed to help families right now” was needed.

In July 2019, 2020 Democrat candidate Joe Biden, having reversed the Hyde modification course several times, later revealed that his health plan would be tilted Roe v. Wade to the Constitution and would force taxpayers to fund abortion.

Biden’s campaign said its health plan would be based on the “progress” of Obamacare’s contraceptive mandate, which offers “free preventive care, including contraception”, by “repealing the Hyde amendment because health care is a right that should not depend on the zip code or revenue. “

In 2016, failed Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton accepted the endorsement of abortion giant Planned Parenthood and called for an end to Hyde’s modification. Clinton said the long-standing provision was to “make it difficult for low-income women to exercise all rights with abortion” in abortion.