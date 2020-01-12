Pelosi reserves the right to summon witnesses of impeachment

Loading...

January 12 (UPI) – Parliamentarian Nancy Pelosi on Sunday did not rule out summoning witnesses for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, depending on whether the Senate follows up testimony for his trial.

During an appearance at ABC News This weekPelosi, D-Calif., Said she would decide during a Tuesday session whether to send charges to the Senate earlier this week, and she wouldn’t rule out the possibility of new subpoenas for testimony from former Trump nationals security advisor John Bolton or other potential witnesses.

“It’s not out of the question, but we’ll see what they do,” said Pelosi, referring to the Senate. “But we believe there is enough evidence to remove the President from office. But we have done our job. We have defended the United States Constitution. We would hope the Senate would do the same.”

Pelosi also replied that Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell said that after impeachment precedent, he would vote against former President Bill Clinton to allow witnesses and new evidence after the opening speeches.

“The witnesses who finally came were all deposed. The president has not yet allowed the witnesses to be deposed for the House of Representatives or the Senate,” she said. “So the evidence was there. It was just a matter of putting it in the foreground.”

Pelosi added that Parliament could also initiate new impeachment proceedings based on Senate measures.

“The ball will be in place soon,” she said.

Parliament waited three weeks to send the impeachment articles to the Senate and to designate impeachment officials.

Pelosi said the house had always intended to send the articles to the Senate, but the three-week delay was associated with its own benefits, including the delivery of unedited emails and other information related to the case.

“However, what we wanted and what we have achieved over the past few weeks is that the public should see the need for witnesses, witnesses who know firsthand what happened, documents that the President has prevented from coming to Congress We’re coming to check this out, “she said.

She also noted that Bolton announced he would testify if he was summoned by the Senate during the period when the house was holding the documents, even though Trump said he would invoke the privilege of the executive to help him do so prevent testifying, protecting the future of the presidency.

In response to criticism from Republicans, including Senator Susan Collins, about deciding to indict Trump before all legal means have been exhausted to obtain testimony and documents from the Trump administration and officials, Pelosi said the trial was taking too long lasted and the house and that she was proud of the courage of MPs to vote for the indictment.

“We are confident that our case will not go to court and that President will be indicted for life regardless of Mitch McConnell’s playing skills,” she said.

Trump weighed in after the ABC interview and wrote on Twitter: “Why should I attach the impeachment stigma to my name if I have done nothing wrong? Read the transcripts! A totally partisan swindle that has never happened before. The Republicans of the House voted 195-0, with three demes voting with the Republicans. Very unfair to millions of voters! “