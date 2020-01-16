Pelosi says that Trump has options for State of Union – Boston Herald

The latest news about President Donald Trump’s accusation (all times local):

12:05 a.m.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi says that President Donald Trump can make his appointment to Congress on February 4 to hold his State of the Union speech or he can ask to postpone it until after his Senate removal process.

Pelosi told reporters Thursday the decision is “to the president.”

Pelosi says the president “has options.” She says he “could come that day, we are willing to welcome him that day.” She says he could also send a printed copy of his speech “or he could ask us to postpone it if, in fact, he wants it after all this has been resolved.” “

But Pelosi says that the timing of the lawsuit against abuse and obstruction “should not be speeded up because of the speech he wants to give to the United States Congress.”

There has been no response from the White House.

There is a precedent for a president to speak in a bargaining procedure. In 1999, a deposed President Bill Clinton defiantly delivered a State of the Union speech to Congress while the Senate considered accusations against him. Clinton talked jovially about policy for more than an hour and did not mention the process.

Clinton said at the time: “The state of our union is strong.”

___

11:40 a.m.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi says that the report from a federal watchdog on President Donald Trump’s freezing to Ukraine makes it more important for Congress to get new testimonials and documents.

Pelosi spoke Thursday after a federal watchdog agency reported that withholding military aid was breaking the law. Withholding the help is central to Trump’s accusation.

Trump became the third accused president in history for demanding that Ukraine investigate his political rivals while freezing Congress approved money.

Pelosi told reporters: “Due to the faithful implementation of the law, the president cannot replace his own policy priorities with those laid down by Congress in the law.”

She added: “This again reinforces the need for documents and eyewitnesses in the Senate.”

The Senate begins to turn into a court on Thursday to accuse the accusation articles in which Trump is accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump has denied doing anything wrong.