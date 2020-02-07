Pelosi’s petulance hides dignity of office

Anyone who has watched the debate in the English Parliament knows that – despite ceremonial forms of address – they can be a rather raw group, routinely opposing speakers shout down, “hear, hear!” And even with some regular booing. This includes events where the Prime Minister speaks before Parliament.

The debate in the US Congress, on the other hand, is a relatively steadfast and polite affair. (There have been notable exceptions. For example, in 1856, when Rep Rep Preston Brooks, a pro-slaver Democrat from South Carolina, fell when Sen. Sen. Charles Sumner, an abolishing Republican from Massachusetts, repeatedly hit him in the head with a cane with heavy metal top that nearly killed him.)

Opportunities for the President of the United States to address Congress are treated as events that justify the greatest backdrop. Consider 2009, when President Obama then addressed a joint session of Congress to defend his health care proposal. Joe Wilson, a republican representative from South Carolina, shouted infamously: “You lie!” This outburst was considered by politicians (on both sides of the aisle) and experts as a serious violation of decency. Wilson apologized to President Obama and received an official reprimand from the House of Representatives.

As with so many other things, the courtesy and professionalism we expect from our elected officials diminishes in President Trump’s era, replaced by unceasing anger and indignation. This week’s State of the Union address was a sad example. Some Democrats such as representatives Maxine Waters and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez simply refused to be present. Other Democrats refused to stand when the President entered the room. During Trump’s speech, large numbers of Democrats shouted loudly to interrupt him. In a shocking departure from the protocol, house speaker Nancy Pelosi did not introduce the President with the traditional fee – “I have the great privilege and clear honor of introducing you to the President of the United States.” Instead, she only said, “Members of Congress, the President of the United States.”

But the biggest violation of professional etiquette was at the end of Trump’s speech. As soon as the president decided, amid the applause of (most of) those present, Pelosi stood up, tore her paper copy of Trump’s speech in half, and threw the pieces on the desk in front of her in an open-space gesture of disgust.

The social media universe went crazy and it was not only Republican and conservative viewers who were upset. A number of self-described Democratic voters called C-SPAN to express their disapproval of the antics of Pelosi. Jonathan Turley (herself a democrat) from George Washington University gave a destructive condemnation of Pelosi’s behavior and called her behavior “extraordinarily small and very inappropriate”: “If Pelosi did not diminish the dignity and neutrality of her office in the state of the Union maintain, she must resign as a speaker of the House of Representatives. “

The Democrats’ excuse, of course, is that they despise Trump, that he has been deposed (“for life,” in the words of Pelosi), and that he does not deserve their respect.

It is unclear who Democrats think they will win with this selfish petulance.

Laura Hollis is a syndicate columnist.