Peloton plans to resume lessons live

Peloton Interactive (PtOn) – Get Report, the exercise equipment and subscription services company, said it will resume classes live Wednesday.

The New York company earlier this month closed its studies when an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

At the last check, Peloton shares rose 2.4% to $ 31.81.

Peloton said he will resume lessons on the Peloton app, bike and treadmill starting Wednesday. The lessons will be streamed from the instructors’ houses instead of from the firm’s studios.

A company spokesman said in an email that material was sent to each instructor to film his lessons. The production teams will deliver the contents to Peloton Bike, Tread and App, remotely from their homes.

“In the near future, other instructors will begin filming from home in the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany, allowing us to provide live class offers on our platform during this period while our studios remain closed,” said the spokesman.

Two to three new live lessons will be held daily. The program currently focuses on morning lessons, but Peloton has said that he will resume early evening classes in the coming weeks.

The company has become more popular in the past month as the coronavirus pandemic has forced gyms to temporarily close and people are told to stay home to stop the virus from spreading.

Peloton said on April 3 that an employee of his New York production studio has tested positive for coronavirus. A few days later the company suspended all live lessons from Peloton Studios in New York and Peloton Studios in London until April 30th.

On Monday, BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel downgraded Peloton to underperform its market performance. A few days later the company said it would stop producing live exercise videos in its studios in New York and London until April 30th.

Siegel said in a note to customers that he expected strong sales in the second half of the year related to the stay for Peloton. But “with the odds + 70% of the last lows, so everyone else does,” he said, “and we fear that the acceleration of the growth of the members will prove to be a pull-forward of the demand, rather than an expansion”.

