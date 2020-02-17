[penang-city-council-to-convert-two-way-lorong-air-terjun-to-one-particular-way-road]

File photograph of George City in Penang. MBPP will be turning a part of Lorong Air Terjun into a a single-way street from 10am on February 20. — Image by K.E.Ooi

GEORGE Town, Feb 17 — The Penang Island Metropolis Council (MBPP) will be turning a portion of Lorong Air Terjun into a one-way road from 10am on February 20.

In a assertion not long ago it claimed two-way site visitors move will be converted to just one-way from Jalan Gottlieb to the Estet Mount Erskine junction on a demo foundation for no much less than three months.

“The motive for the one-way targeted visitors method is to lower congestion, conflict and disruption, as very well as to smooth site visitors stream,” the assertion mentioned.

For enquiries or to supply comments, call MBPP at (04) 259 2202/2227. — Bernama