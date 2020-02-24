[penang-cm-chow-states-assistance-for-dr-m]

Penang Main Minister Chow Kon Yeow reported he supported Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to return as the key minister of the Pakatan Harapan administration. — Image by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE City, Feb 24 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow explained he supported Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to return as the primary minister of the Pakatan Harapan administration.

The Penang condition assemblyman and Tanjung MP explained his state administration totally supported Dr Mahathir.

Chow, who is Penang DAP and Penang PH chairman, mentioned the people’s mandate in the 14th Normal Election must be respected by all parties.

“Following the political developments at the federal stage, the Penang state authorities is however dedicated to PH and will go on to shoulder its duty in governing Penang as made a decision by the individuals in the 14th Normal Election,” he said in a temporary statement right now.

The political turmoil in Putrajaya with rumours of a coup and a new governing administration having about has gripped the country considering the fact that yesterday, producing a dip in the inventory market place and weakened the ringgit now.

Dr Mahathir has handed in his resignation as the seventh Primary Minister and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah approved the resignation.

Main Secretary to the Authorities Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali introduced that Dr Mahathir has been appointed as the interim PM to regulate the country’s administration till a successor is uncovered and a new Cabinet is fashioned.