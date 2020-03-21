Penang Drinking water authority suspends meter looking through functions until eventually March 31 | Malaysia

File photograph of Penang Water Supply Corporation main govt officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa. — Photograph by KE Ooi

GEORGE Town, March 21 — The Penang H2o Offer Corporation (PWSC) will suspend drinking water meter reading through functions and close its 9 customer support centres from March 23 to 31.

Its main govt officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa explained the initiative is in line with the nationwide implementation of the motion management buy (MCO) to make sure helpful social distancing in initiatives to stop Covid-19 infection.

“Other solutions that will also be temporarily suspended are h2o source disconnection and face-to-confront monthly bill collection,” he mentioned in a assertion in this article today.

On the other hand, Jaseni explained products and services this kind of as water offer reconnection and pipe restore works, raw drinking water abstraction, drinking water procedure and 24-hour contact service would run as regular.

He stated the PWSC will concentration on its critical accountability of giving water to 631,250 registered people in Penang all through the time period.

Jaseni included that several non-essential products and services would also be quickly suspended to even further limit the movement of the community and minimise community health risks all through the MCO time period.

He reported through that interval, PWSC will not disconnect drinking water provide to any registered purchaser, even so, they are encouraged to shell out their water expenditures on time to avoid problems and misunderstandings in the upcoming.

“PWSC will challenge water expenses based mostly on consumers’ believed h2o use from prior months.

“Consumers can fork out their payments on-line or income through Pos Malaysia, Paylink kiosks, automatic teller machines and authorised collection businesses, these as Pleased Mart,” he mentioned. — Bernama