Penang Group Criticizes Task Force Against Illegal Plastic Recycling Factories | Malaysia

Plastic waste is stacked in front of an illegal recycling factory in Jenjarom, Kuala Langat, on October 14, 2018. – Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, February 11 – The Penang Consumers’ Association (CAP) today urged the government to set up a task force for illegal plastic recycling factories.

Fathima Mohd Idris, Vice President of the CAP, said the government must act decisively and immediately against such unlicensed companies.

“The government should set up a hotline through which people can report illegal factories and their activities,” she said in a statement released today.

It also urged the government to discard plastic recycling facilities that do not comply with the guidelines.

Referring to a recent report on plastic burning in Relau, she said there was a similar case in Tanjung Bungah.

“Usually only a small part of the plastic waste, about five percent, is recyclable, while the rest had to be disposed of,” she said.

She said illegal plastic recycling plants typically offer “cost-effective” ways of disposing of plastic waste, including illegal dumping and incineration.

She said plastic waste has to be cleaned before recycling, which leads to the discharge of waste water.

“Such environmental violations have occurred in many countries, especially after China banned most recyclable plastics in 2017,” she said.

She said it is important for the government to protect people’s health by acting decisively now.

