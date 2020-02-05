Penang Immigration Saves Two Indonesian Women From Forced Labor | Malaysia

GEORGE TOWN, February 5 – Two Indonesian women believed to have worked unpaid for more than 12 hours a day in a traditional medicine shop in Lebuh Pantai were rescued from Penang immigration by a law enforcement team today.

Her employer also did not pay them the promised monthly salary of RM1,000.

The suffering of the two women in their thirties ended when the Penang Immigration Service team carried out an integrated operation in the three-story business building, which was used as a traditional medical shop, today.

Penang’s immigration director, Muhamad Husni Mahmud, said the operation, which started at 10 a.m., saw the law enforcement team check the business premises before two women rushed to them and asked for help as they could no longer bear to work there.

“One of them has been working there for four years while another has been working there for two months, but neither has been paid and is confined to the premises and cannot contact anyone outside.

“Investigations showed that the two women were provided with food and were only allowed to sleep on the floor on the ground floor of the building. If your employer detects that they are trying to contact someone, they will be reprimanded and warned, ”he said here today.

Muhammad Husni said the two Indonesian women came to the country through a social visit, and the agent who brought them sent them to the premises to work with 13 other local workers.

“The two women have waited too long, further investigations are ongoing, and the case is being investigated under the 2007 law on combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling,” he said.

The woman’s employer, a 50-year-old man from the region, had been called to the Penang Immigration Service to facilitate investigations.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Husni said seven Thai women between the ages of 24 and 35 were arrested for using their social visit passport and working in a massage parlor in Jalan Machang Bubok in Bukit Mertajam.

He said the Thai women were busy with customers, including two Bangladeshi men, and the duo had also been arrested because they had no travel documents.

“Also arrested in an operation in a Tomyam restaurant and guard house of a factory in Bukit Minyak, two Thai men and a four-year-old boy, two Nepalese men, a Filipino and an Indian citizen, all between the ages of four and 50, because they had misused their social passports because they had no work permits and because they had stayed too long, ”he said. – Bernama