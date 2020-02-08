Penang Information Dept opens booth at Thaipusam celebration Malaysia

Hindu devotees perform their rituals during Thaipusam on February 8, 2020 – Image by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, February 8 – The Penang Information Department is actively running the Info on Wheels (IOW) program across the state to clarify and provide the latest information on government initiatives. This also applies to today’s celebration in Thaipusam.

Its director Sabri Said said that in connection with the celebration of Thaipusam, the department has set up a stand here at Jalan Kebun Bunga to provide information about government initiatives, including efforts to curb the spread of the novel 2019 corona virus.

“We have been operating the booth since 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. yesterday to inform people about government initiatives like E-Tunai Rakyat (people’s e-cash), Bantuan Sara Hidup, MySalam, i-Suri and Peka B40.

“We also provide accurate information about the corona virus and distribute facial masks to visitors,” he told Bernama here.

He said they received a good response from members of the public who attended the ceremony.

One visitor, K. Vadya, 47, said she did not know that the government had implemented various programs to support people.

“I think this (IOW) is a good program because I spent most of my time at home as a housewife and I don’t know much about government initiatives. I am attending the Thaipusam celebration for the first time, ”she told Bernama. – Bernama

