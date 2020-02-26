[penang-launches-vacation-marketing-campaign-offering-50pc-discount]

A tourist in Penang looks at the many Jalur Gemilang flying in the breeze on August 30, 2013 as Malaysia gets ready to rejoice its 56th National Day. — Photograph by K.E. Ooi

GEORGE City, Feb 26 — The Penang point out governing administration with the cooperation of the Affiliation of Tourism Sights Penang (ATAP) has launched a holiday campaign to the condition by featuring as a lot as 50 per cent price cut.

Point out Tourism Development, Heritage, Culture and Arts Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin reported the campaign was introduced to generate the state’s tourism economic system subsequent Covid-19 an infection in the entire world which curbed tourist circulation to other international locations.

“The marketing campaign also included the cooperation of Penang Global Tourism (PGT) which provides particular dis counts starting up from March 15 to May 15.

“The offer you can also be enjoyed exclusively by Penang citizens who maintain Mykad with 07, 34 and 35 point out codes or with Penang household deal with,” he reported at a media convention below currently.

According to him, more than 20 industry gamers are included in the campaign to create extra revenue in the tourism sector although encouraging additional people to take a look at Penang.

“Among the spots involved are ‘ticket-based’ places these The Leading Penang, Tech Dome Penang, Darkish Mansion-3D Glow in the Dim Museum, Penang Hop On Hop Off, Penang Fowl Park, Entopia by Penang Butterfly Farm and a lot of more such as numerous renowned places to eat and shops,” he reported.

Yeoh hoped ATAP would also forge stronger cooperation with connected organisations these kinds of as the Penang Malaysian Association of Motels (MAH), Penang Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta), Penang Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association (MCTA) and airways.

“The initiative is to assistance encourage the gradual tourism business due to Covid-19 an infection,” he explained. — Bernama