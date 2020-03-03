[penang-pkr-to-act-sternly-against-associates-who-betray-bash]

Penang PKR chairman Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik today warned that stern motion would be taken from its members who betray the party and tarnish its excellent title.. —Picture by Firdaus Latif

GEORGE Town, March three — Penang PKR these days warned that stern motion would be taken in opposition to its associates who betray the party and tarnish its superior title.

Its chairman, Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik reported the Penang PKR Point out Leadership Council (MPN) located numerous of the party divisions committing acts of political sabotage and these gained media coverage.

“Looking at the statements built by this team, we wish to point out that there were being glitches and conflicting details on the quantity of customers from each individual division who will or have stop the social gathering,” he stated in a statement.

Final Saturday, 2,500 bash members from nine divisions in Penang reportedly claimed to have quit the social gathering. The nine divisions are Jelutong, Tanjong, Balik Pulau, Bayan Baru, Bukit Gelugor, Tasek Gelugor, Bagan, Batu Kawan and Nibong Tebal.

Muhammad Bakhtiar, who is also the Member of Parliament for Balik Pulau, also said that the point out PKR leadership experienced gained complaints on a viralled movie recording aimed at provoking the party leaders, and a report and grievance on the make a difference would be forwarded to the party’s Disciplinary Board.

In the meantime, he mentioned Penang PKR leaders and members had always supplied their entire help to consolidation and cooperation in Pakatan Harapan at the point out and central concentrations. — Bernama