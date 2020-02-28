[penang-state-assembly-will-not-be-dissolved,-states-chief-minister]

Penang Main Minister Chow Kon Yeow delivers his speech in the course of a groundbreaking ceremony by Smith+Nephew in Batu Kawan February 28, 2020. — Image by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Feb 28 — The Penang state assembly will not be dissolved even if Parliament is, mentioned Penang Main Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He explained the Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) condition federal government has a solid mandate so there is no require to dissolve the state assembly.

“If Parliament is dissolved, it is up to each state to assess their respective predicaments and make their individual final decision and in Penang, there is no have to have for this, we will carry on right up until total time period,” he explained right after attending a groundbreaking ceremony by Smith+Nephew in Batu Kawan.

He stated Penang was offered a potent mandate and it will have out this obligation for a further a few several years.

Penang Pakatan received with a solid vast majority in the 14th general election, nabbing 37 seats out of 40.

Chow was commenting on the eventuality of a snap election staying identified as, adhering to the collapse of the Pakatan federal governing administration, triggered by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir’s resignation on Monday.

The Meeting of Rulers is conference currently with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to look into the probability of a new authorities or the dissolution of the Dewan Rakyat.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has interviewed just about all MPs in excess of the past two days to identify who instructions the confidence of the the vast majority of Parliament.