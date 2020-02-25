[penang-transportation-learn-system-among-infrastructure-jobs-to-go-on,-states-cm]

Penang Main Minister Chow Kon Yeow outdoors Seri Mutiara, the Penang Governor’s residence, in George City February 25, 2020. — Photograph by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE Town, Feb 25 — In spite of the political uncertainty at the federal stage, Penang will continue on to put into action several infrastructure jobs together with the Penang Transport Learn Program (PTMP) to spur the state’s economy, reported Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He reported all the projects, specially the PTMP will go on as it provides profit not only to Penang but to the place.

“We commenced PTMP when we were not aspect of the federal federal government, so we never consider we will be stopped as we have been doing work on it for so quite a few several years now,” he informed Bernama, here today.

Previously, Chow experienced acquired a courtesy simply call from Malaysian Countrywide Information Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Nurini Kassim and Editor-In-Chief Datuk Mokhtar Hussain.

Chow, who is also Penang DAP chairman, claimed the infrastructure initiatives will spur industries, catch the attention of traders and alleviate website traffic congestion by delivering option routes.

The PTMP job, estimated to charge RM46 billion, encompasses an undersea tunnel connecting the island to the mainland, highways, mild rail transit (LRT), monorail and a bus network on the island and Seberang Perai.

Apart from the PTMP tasks, the Penang airport expansion and construction work on the redevelopment of the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal are amid the infrastructure tasks in the condition which are predicted to choose off this calendar year.

The Pakatan Harapan coalition manufactured up of PKR, DAP, Bersatu and Amanah, has run into troubles at the federal amount. — Bernama