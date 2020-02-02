Penang’s Gurney Wharf is expected to be completed in Malaysia in August 2021

Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said the government will sign the agreement to appoint the advisor to the Gurney Wharf project in February. – Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, February 2 – The Penang government expects the Gurney Wharf project to be completed by August 2021.

Prime Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government will sign the agreement to appoint the advisor to the Gurney Wharf project sometime in February.

“Then a contract is signed, a tender to appoint a contractor to start planting trees and planning the landscape, and to ensure that the waterfront project will be completed in the next 18 months.

“We hope that not only the residents of Pulau Tikus, but also the residents of Penang, can enjoy a new waterfront promenade in Gurney Wharf by 2021.

“This is in line with the state government’s vision of becoming a green and intelligent state that can inspire the nation,” said Chow in his speech today during a Chinese New Year event at Pulau Tikus.

Gurney Wharf, a new public park by the sea, is an initiative by the state government whose conceptual master plan was created by Grant Associates, an internationally renowned architecture firm.

Grant Associates has been involved in various international projects, including in the United Kingdom, such as The Hive, Bristol Harbor Site and Cambridge Accordia, and Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay. – Bernama