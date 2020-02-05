Pence blows Pelosi on Ripgate: “A new low”

On Wednesday morning, Vice President Mike Pence criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for tearing up her copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech the night before.

Pence described the gesture as “a new low” in an interview on “Fox and Friends”.

“It is clear that the contrast here was a president who spent an hour and a half making the speech on America, and Nancy Pelosi, in the last moments, tried to do it about him,” said the vice. -President. “And I think the American people see through. I think they see through meanness, they see through the politics of it all. “

Pence predicted that Pelosi “will be the last speaker in the House to sit on this chair for a long time.”

“Getting her to stand up and tear up this speech really dishonored the moment,” he said. “And I really thought it was the dignity of a joint session of Congress and I think it will be remembered.”

Shortly after Trump’s State of the Union speech ended, Pelosi told NBC News that she tore up the speech “because it was the courteous thing to do when considering the alternative.”

Watch Pence below:

Pence says that Pelosi ripping Trump’s SOTU speech was “a new low”. pic.twitter.com/DyMUz9tH4V

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 5, 2020