Pence favors state home orders

3 minutes ago

Gavin Newtham, California Governor, says it’s “unrealistic” to think about the life we ​​knew before the coronavirus pandemic returned to normal at any time. He sympathized with frustrated Californians protesting home orders, but he encouraged them to think about their loved ones and others working on their fatigue over preventative measures.

Newsom, in an exclusive interview with Tony Koupil, co-sponsor of CBS Dismorning, said the worst couldn’t end in California unless state residents adhere to social distances and other restrictions. Told. Click here for details.

Gavin Newtham, Governor of California on Blockade Protest, Pandemic Status

43 minutes ago

According to the Town Hall, Spain’s most famous Bull Festival, held in the northern town of Pamplona, ​​from July 6 to 14 every year, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Over a million people attend the San Fermin Festival centuries ago. Halftone bullfights chase hundreds of desperate men, many of whom wear traditional white shirts and scarves, but walk each morning in the narrow streets of the city.

-AFP

“Bull Run” in Pamplona, ​​Spain

42 pieces

6:59 AM

According to the local mayor, NFL superstar Tom Brady was found out and campaigned in a Florida city park that was closed due to the coronavirus. Brady, 42, recently moved to Tampa after signing a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has had two years of success with his New England patriots.

During the Monday’s daily update on the virus, Tampa Mayor Jane Caster found a watchman exercising alone in one of the city’s parks that was closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 illness. I said.

“She told him it was closed and it was Tom Brady,” she said. Click here for details.

-CBS / AFP

Sorry, @ TomBrady! The @tampaparksrec team cannot wait to welcome you and our entire community with an even bigger smile. Until then, stay home as safe as possible to flatten the curve. https://t.co/qRhReqqdK0

— City of Tampa [@CityofTampa] April 21, 2020

6:32 am

Tuesday’s Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed that Italy could reopen on May 4, but abandoned hopes to loosen some of the strictest blockades in Western democracy.

“Many citizens are tired of their efforts so far, and want to substantially ease these measures, or even even abolish them completely,” Conte said in a Facebook post. It will be irresponsible. ” ”

Conte has shown that moves to ease restrictions will be announced by the end of the week, taking into account different situations across regions.

Antibody testing may be the key to restarting the Italian economy

Northern Italy has been strained to restart the industry after a non-trivial production stop on March 26th, hit hardest by viruses and the country’s economic engine-reduced significantly in recent years Some have received a permit to reopen with the workforce.

5:50 am

The Governor of Georgia announced plans to reopen the state’s economy on Monday, saying that many companies that have closed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus may reopen as early as Friday.

Adjacent Tennessee Governor planned to allow most businesses in his state to restart immediately next week.

Georgia’s timetables are one of the most aggressive in the country and you can reopen your gym, hair salon, bowling alley and tattoo parlor as long as the owners adhere to strict social distance and hygiene requirements. Selective medical treatment will also be resumed. By Monday, cinemas may resume ticket sales and restaurants with limited take-out orders may return to limited dining services.

Georgia lifts some coronavirus restrictions on Friday

5:08

A car used by the World Health Organization to transport swab samples for testing for COVID-19 disease was attacked in western Myanmar, killing a driver and injuring passengers.

A Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported Tuesday that a car with a UN license plate was attacked in Rakhine State on the way to Yangon late Monday afternoon.

Rakhine was the scene of a fierce battle between the government and the Arakan army, an ethnic guerrilla group fighting for autonomy in Rakhine State. Both sides blamed the attack on Monday.

According to a newspaper article, the driver and his fellow passenger were taken to a nearby hospital. The driver’s father, 28-year-old Pyae Sone Win Mg, said his son died Tuesday morning.

5:00 AM

President Trump tweeted at the end of Monday to sign an executive order to temporarily stop immigration during the coronavirus epidemic.

“In the light of attacks from invisible enemies and the need to protect the work of great American citizens, I’m signing a presidential order to suspend immigration to the United States!” Trump tweeted. .

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comments from CBS News.

Camilo Montoya-Galvez and Caroline Linton contributed to the report.

“We are trapped”: Immigrant women speak out of detention in a pandemic

4:59 AM

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, the number of Americans struggling to pay mortgages has skyrocketed with the recession from the Coronavirus outbreak, with at least 300 mortgage payments due by the week of April 12. A million Americans are late.

Almost 6% of all mortgages are tolerant, meaning the industry is lagging behind. In the previous week, 3.7% of mortgages were at least one month delinquent. In the first week of March, only 0.25% of such loans are one month late.

MBA chief economist Mike Fratantoni said this high number at the national level is unprecedented.

“You may have seen this high share in Houston after Hurricane Harvey, but it was always a local phenomenon,” he said. “This time varies from country to country. Seizing 6% of mortgages indicates that about 3 million homeowners are unable to pay their mortgage due to COVID-19.”

4:55 am

The Governor of the Democratic Party, under political pressure to ease home restrictions to curb the epidemic of COVID-19 on Monday, will help the White House to encourage Americans to comply with these local guidelines. Requested.

The request came this weekend after President Trump tweeted support for a small band of conservative protesters who protested against the Democratic governor’s restrictions gathered in state capitals such as Michigan, Minnesota, and Virginia. .

On Monday, Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer told Vice President Mike Pence that “any help in repeating the importance of home orders will be helpful,” CBS News gets. According to the meeting audio.

Recognizing the weekend protest against her home order at Lansing’s State Capitol, Whitmer said, “I do know people are frustrated, and the great Americans of opposition and demonstrations. I want to do tradition, but it’s just very dangerous, to do it.

Governor appeals to Trump for availability of more coronavirus test kits

“This is a national phenomenon, and I believe there may be some help at the national level to repeat the importance of staying home until these numbers have diminished and can be restarted. “I’m so thankful,” she added.

“Governor, we will certainly do that,” Pence told Whitmer, adding later. “Today we will make points and continue to repeat them.”

. [TagsToTranslate] covid-19