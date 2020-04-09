Pence says Americans will see checks at the end of next week

Thursday Coronavirus Special Investigation Committee Briefing Highlights

Student loan payments are waived for six months.

The United States is currently testing 118,000-120,000 for COVID-19 per week.

The death toll in the United States has exceeded 16,000.

Eligible Americans who are depositing directly with the IRS will begin to see coronavirus rescue checks by the end of next week.

Fauci: “The need for new hospitalization has decreased dramatically.”

Vice President Mike Pence said that eligible Americans who have set up direct deposits with the IRS will begin to see checks distributed next weekend under the CARES Act. According to Pence, an average family of four is expected to cost about $ 3,400.

After the Labor Ministry announced on Thursday morning that more than 6.6 million Americans had filed unemployed claims last week alone, the Vice President announced an update during the Coronavirus Special Investigation Committee briefing on Thursday.

Mr Trump also said that the six-month waiver of student loans under the CARES Act could be further extended. What is beginning to look like the worst recession since the Great Depression, many college and university students have graduated in virtual fashion.

“Before, we previously exempted student loan payments for six months, so student loan payments were exempted for six months, and we’ll talk about that later. We could go further.” Extended 60-day student loan waiver was announced in late March.

But because the state wants to restore some normality, he said he did not believe that thorough testing would be needed, not for all Americans. According to Pence, the country is testing 100,000 people a day and testing 2 million.

More than 16,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, and the number of confirmed cases is approaching 500,000. However, according to Pence, the case seems to be leveling off in some parts of the United States, and the social distance is paying off. For example, hospital admissions are decreasing in New York.

“There are signs of progress, and there is much hope,” he said.

More than 16 million Americans lost work due to coronavirus

At a briefing on Wednesday, President Trump stated that he did not want to set a date to resume the economy, even if he wanted to see it happen as soon as possible.

Dr. Robert Redfield, head of the CDC, issued new guidance for essential healthcare workers exposed to coronavirus on Wednesday. Redfield said those individuals who are within six feet of a confirmed or suspicious case “can return to work.” However, they need to measure their temperature before going to work and “always mask and keep social distance while working”. He advised not to gather in break rooms or in crowded places. Employers measure employee temperature, assess symptoms, increase air exchange in buildings, and increase the frequency of general surface cleaning.

In March, more than 10 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits, and about 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment in the week through April 4. The Labor Ministry announced Thursday. Last month, Congress passed a $ 2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill to provide lifelines to families and businesses affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus, and Congressional Democrats began developing a fourth legislative package. did.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell unanimously sought consent Thursday morning through a government paycheck protection program, a key pillar of the $ 2.2 trillion package aimed at keeping workers from being laid off. It is expected that additional emergency funds will be given to small businesses.

However, Democrats have rushed to ease the pain of Americans by countering their own list of demands for more than $ 250 billion, including additional funding for hospitals, state and local governments, and food aid. Set the possibility of confrontation.

Melissa Quinn and Sarah Lynch Baldwin contributed to this report.

