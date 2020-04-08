Pence says the CDC has set relaxed return-to-work guidelines for those who are self-isolating

Pence announced on Tuesday that the Washington-Center for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its self-isolation guidelines to make it easier for people infected with the new coronavirus to return to work if they are asymptomatic.

At a Task Force press conference on Tuesday, Mr. Pence, in conjunction with the White House Coronavirus Control Headquarters, announced that the Public Health Service would announce the change on Wednesday.

Under the new guidance, those exposed to infected individuals will be allowed to return to work if they are asymptomatic, test their body temperature twice daily and wear a face mask. Since the draft has not been finalized, he explained the proposal on the condition of anonymity.

Coronavirus: Corresponding Competition ›



More Coronaviruses: Competition to Respond

The new policy is specifically for workers who work on important jobs. However, he noted what the Trump administration has called “stabilization” of infection rates, rolled back some of the guidelines for restricted social distance, and turned to resuming the country’s stagnant economy. So it’s coming too.

Expected guidance follows CDC recommendations to mitigate the requirements for self-isolation of frontline health care workers exposed to the virus. According to CDC guidance, healthcare workers exposed to the virus without protective equipment but without symptoms can return to work after 14 days using a mask and temperature check.

Mr. Pence said the White House is focusing on the “key points” of the current situation, but is on a different trajectory to consider future recommendations to the public.

“Some of the White House’s best minds are starting to think about what the recommendations we give to businesses look like and what we give to the state, but that’s all, You will be notified about health and wellness-Being American first. “

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that resolve in a few weeks. For some people, especially the elderly and those with pre-existing health problems, they can cause more serious illness or death, such as pneumonia.

In making the recommendation, the government appears to be trying to balance political concerns over maintaining normality as much as possible with public health concerns that the infection is spreading from people who appear healthy. Was.

. [TagsToTranslate] Center for Disease Management and Prevention