Pence to go to Kokomo GM plant to highlight ventilators

Byjermainehoffman on April 22, 2020
KOKOMO, Ind. — Vice President Mike Pence will journey to Kokomo upcoming 7 days to spotlight the output of ventilators throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Indiana governor on April 30 will check out a Common Motors electronics plant that has been retooled to make the health care products, Pence's office environment introduced Wednesday. Added aspects will be unveiled afterwards, it stated.

        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        

 

On March 18, GM began working with Seattle-place ventilator maker Ventec Existence Devices to boost the firm's output.

        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        

