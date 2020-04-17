“He actually called me that night,” Trump Jr. said during a Q&A on Facebook. “He was in the Oval Office and he was like, ‘So what’s up with this?’ So, we had a few moments before he settled down and went back to work, you know, he was very pleased. Melania might have taught him one of the memes I had published. It’s like Donald Trump’s face with the Tiger King mullet, which is pretty epic. “

The man in the area brags about the country only to have the second highest death toll in the world

Elsewhere!

Wall Street Bulls Triumph In The Week Of Doubt and Dismal Records (Bloomberg)

News A-List Panel for Reconstruction, Returns in California Business (Bloomberg)

Golf announcements are set to be the first major sport to come back during the spread of sexually transmitted disease (CNBC)

Fauci refuses to build a beautiful home there Laura Ingraham interview (Washington Post)

WHO warns: There is no evidence that a vaccine can prevent coronavirus (CNBC) infection.

Cantor targets hundreds of jobs cut in Wall Street Jobs (Bloomberg)

Did Trump’s Coronavirus Failure End the End? (Hive)

JPMorgan Says It Has $ 26 Billion for Small Business Demand (CNBC)

Michael Cohen Are Inmates Of The Released Because Of The Disease (NYT)

A Connecticut man broke into a restaurant, spending time eating, falling: police (NYP)

More Great Stories from the Disabled

– Is the King of Coronavirus Contrarians Interested?

– In the COVID-19 Issue, Warren Buffett Is Low – And Bill Ackman Moves

– Can You COVID-19 Do Not Have Locked Lock? Sweden Experiment

– With “We Have Lost Our Lives,” Hours Renewed It 9/11 Story Project

How long will the Coronavirus infection last?

– From the Record: The Great War against Ebola

Want to see more? Sign up for our Daily Hive newsletter and don’t miss a story.

. (tags active) The coronavirus